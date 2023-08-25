The Magnolia Panthers dominated the Nashville Scrappers on Friday night, winning the first game of the regular season, 48-20.
Players were plagued with heat cramps although the kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m. But Magnolia jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.
Magnolia junior quarterback Antonio Brooks scored two first-half touchdowns and was a factor in all three.
It appeared that the Panthers would be in great scoring position early in the game after a Magnolia punt landed at the Nashville 11. Nashville did nothing but lose yardage and punter Jamarion Conway bobbed the football in his end zone. He ran it out to the Nashville 7 but Magnolia took over.
But disaster struck the Panthers with a fumble that the Scrappers Kaleb Halter recovered at the Nashville 3.
Nashville had to punt and Magnolia took over at its 20 on a touchback. Following a 22-yard run by Dakota Dismuke, and a 20-yard run by Javion Young, Brooks ran up the middle and cut to the right for a 28-yard touchdown. Braden Sanchez kicked the extra point from Walker Carter’s hold with 1:38 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded a couple of possessions until Magnolia took over when a Nashville punt rolled to the Magnolia 28.
Brooks broke through the line and burst into the open, beating one final defender to the end zone for a 78-yard TD with 7:00 left in the half. The Sanchez PAT was good.
Nashville scored on a 4-yard run by Tucker Dixon with 5:49 left in the half. Jose Perez kicked the extra point.
Magnolia answered with 29-yard touchdown pass from Brooks to Dismuke. The PAT failed with 56 seconds left but the Panthers took a 20-7 lead into the locker room.
Magnolia scored on the first second-half possession, helped by a 36-yard run by Mac Cross to the Nashville 36. Brooks converted a third down with a 3-yard run. Dismuke ran 15 yards to the Nashville 7 for a first and goal. Roach ran 4 yards, and then followed up with a 3-yard run into the end zone standing up. Sanchez kicked the extra point for a 27-7 Magnolia lead with 5:01 left in the third.
The Panthers Que Ross intercepted a pass and returned it about 30 yards to the Magnolia 39. Amari Roach ran 23 yards to the Nashville 33. Dismuke picked up 18 yards to the 15. Javion Young took Brooks’ handoff to the end zone from the 3. Sanchez put the Panthers up 34-7.
Nashville had a moment of joy with an apparent 23-yard touchdown pass from Karson Chambers to Jamarion Conway. But a holding call moved the Scrappers back to the Panthers 33. Nashville lost the ball on downs.
With Daylon Glass in at quarterback for the Panthers, Magnolia needed only three plays to score again. Ryderius Moore ran 56 yards with 8:29 to play. Sanchez made the score 41-7.
Nashville scored with 6:29 left on a 33-yard pass from Tre Hopkins to Kasen Morgan. The extra point was good for a 41-14 score.
Magnolia’s second team continued to put points on the board with a 38-yard run by Malik Brewer with 4:25 to play. The Sanchez kick put Magnolia up 48-14.
Nashville put one final score on the board with a 5-yard run by Tre Hopkins with 7 seconds left.
Magnolia hosts the Crossett Eagles next Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.