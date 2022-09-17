The United Way of Union County will host a kickball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at the Boys & Girls Club fields on North West Avenue in El Dorado.
Entry fee for teams is $25 and will benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which helps fund health and human services programs at 13 local nonprofits.
The event is open to anyone in the community, corporate teams or just friends. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 21. For more information or to have registration forms sent, contact United Way at 862-4903 or alexis@unitedwayunioncounty.com .