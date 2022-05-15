Pedals

Plans are being made for the 4th Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride through Columbia County for the benefit of Compassion’s Foundation’s Domestic Violence Shelter.

The ride is being held a week earlier than on the three previous rides. It will be Saturday, June 11.

Cyclists will select one of four distances that will start from Square Park:

Magnolia Grandfondo, 100 miles.

Tour de Columbia County, 65 miles.

Stroll through the Country Side, 35-37 miles

Short and Sweet, 15-20 miles.

