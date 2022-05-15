Plans are being made for the 4th Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride through Columbia County for the benefit of Compassion’s Foundation’s Domestic Violence Shelter.
The ride is being held a week earlier than on the three previous rides. It will be Saturday, June 11.
Cyclists will select one of four distances that will start from Square Park:
Magnolia Grandfondo, 100 miles.
Tour de Columbia County, 65 miles.
Stroll through the Country Side, 35-37 miles
Short and Sweet, 15-20 miles.
CLICK HERE to register online through 5 p.m. June 7.
CLICK HERE to see the event’s Facebook page.