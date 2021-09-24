Football

Magnolia's defense needs a big game Friday night against TexARKana.

 Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Here are the standings in Arkansas Class 5A-South. Conference play starts tonight.

Team                              Won      Loss

Camden Fairview              3          1

Hot Springs                      2          2

TexARKana                       1          2

Hot Springs Lakeside        1           2

De Queen                        1           3

Magnolia                          0          4

Hope                               1          4

Last week’s games

Camden Fairview 60, Watson Chapel 24

De Queen 14, Fouke 7

El Dorado 50, Magnolia 30

Hot Springs Lakeside 49, Malvern 14

Lake Hamilton 41, Hot Springs 0

Mount Pleasant, TX 2, TexARKana 0 (COVID forfeit)

Prescott 49, Hope 7

Tonight’s games (all games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Camden Fairview at Lakeside

De Queen at Hope

Magnolia at TexARKana

Hot Springs, bye

