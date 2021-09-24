Here are the standings in Arkansas Class 5A-South. Conference play starts tonight.
Team Won Loss
Camden Fairview 3 1
Hot Springs 2 2
TexARKana 1 2
Hot Springs Lakeside 1 2
De Queen 1 3
Magnolia 0 4
Hope 1 4
Last week’s games
Camden Fairview 60, Watson Chapel 24
De Queen 14, Fouke 7
El Dorado 50, Magnolia 30
Hot Springs Lakeside 49, Malvern 14
Lake Hamilton 41, Hot Springs 0
Mount Pleasant, TX 2, TexARKana 0 (COVID forfeit)
Prescott 49, Hope 7
Tonight’s games (all games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Camden Fairview at Lakeside
De Queen at Hope
Magnolia at TexARKana
Hot Springs, bye