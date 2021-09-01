Get your team together, because registration has begun for the fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas.
The eight-week public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness.
There is no registration fee.
The team-based event runs from September 13-November 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise.
The event isn’t limited to walking. Participants can do any exercise as long as it gets their heart rates up and encourages breaking a sweat.
Heather Jackson, extension health program associate for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said there are some new aspects to Walk Across Arkansas this fall.
“We have made a change in team cap, a new scoring method, and an updated website,” she said. “The team cap increased to 30 participants per team to better accommodate 4-H clubs and school groups.”
The change in the maximum number of teammates also necessitated a new way of scoring.
“Team scores will be determined by the average of the number of team members and the total team minutes,” Jackson said. “The higher the score, the higher the rank. We hope to see much more participation this fall.”
She also said the website has a new, fresh look which makes navigating the website easier.