Runners have until May 6 to get a $5 discount on registration for the Magnolia Blossom Festival 5K Walk and Race.
CLICK HERE to register online through Race Roster.
Entry fee is $20 until May 6. then it increases to $25 until registration closes at noon Friday, May 19.
The race is Saturday, May 20.
Categories are male and female runners and walkers up to age 19, 20-39, 40-59, and 60+. Awards are given for the top three in each division, and overall top three male and female runners and walkers.
A $100 prize goes to the fastest overall male and female, and $50 prizes go to the fastest male and female Hospital Hill Challenge runners.
The race starts at the McAlester Building on South Jackson Street, and ends at Cecil Traylor Wilson Gardens on North Washington Street.
Awards will be presented at the Albemarle Stage of Square Park.
The last 1/2 mile of the course – Hospital Hill -- is all uphill. In addition to the regular race timing, all runners will be timed separately for the last 1/2 mile. The fastest male and female runners for the hill climb will receive awards. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by fastest overall race time.
The 5k Race/Walk starts at 7:30 a.m.
The Fun Run starts as soon as possible after the last 5k Walker crosses the finish line (approximately 8:30 a.m.
5k Race/Walk registration will be online only. No paper entry forms will be used.
5k Race/Walk will have no race day registration. All participants must pre-register and registration will close at noon on Friday, May 19.
Fun Run pre-registration will close at noon on Friday, May 19. Fun Run in-person registration will be open again on race day at the 5k Race/Walk Finish Line (corner of North Washington Street and East Union Street) from 7:45 a.m. until the Fun Run starts.
Fun Run Entry Fee is $8 (Fun Run is a non-timed, one-mile run, limited to participants 12 years old and under.
Participants 12 years old and under that run or walk the 5k can participate in the Fun Run with no additional entry fee (no additional shirt will be given). Just show the race number (bib) from the 5k to be eligible to participate.
Only registered race/walk participants will be allowed on the course. Pets, strollers, wagons, baby joggers, or any other hand pushed or pulled devices will not be allowed on the course.
The race will go on regardless of precipitation. In the event that weather conditions present an imminent danger to participants, the race will be cancelled. No refunds will be given.
Course Records:
Male Runner -- Douglas Palmer, 16:13.9, 2018
Female Runner -- Carli Langley, 18:45.6, 2016
Male Hospital Hill Climb -- Pierce Kassmeier, 2:28.6, 2016
Female Hospital Hill Climb -- Carley Hale, 3:06.0, 2021
CLICK HERE to see the Magnolia Blossom Festival website.