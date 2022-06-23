Each year, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health host the Blue & You Fitness Challenge, a fun competition encouraging people to be more active.
This year, 4,023 people finished the three-month challenge. Together they earned more than 109 million points for counting their steps and other activities, like strength training, meditating and watching educational webinars. They also completed 239,504 healthy behaviors like drinking water and getting at least 7 hours of sleep.
"Staying active is vital to your overall health, whether you enjoy going for a swim, taking a walk or hitting the gym," said Kristen Lippencott, Arkansas Blue Cross manager of health and well-being and Challenge administrator. "Physical activity can boost your mood, reduce stress and improve your mobility."
Participants signed up as teams, made up of businesses, governmental agencies, schools, hospitals and community organizations.
Winners were named in each size category and are being presented with trophies and treats this month by Challenge volunteers. Among the founders of the Challenge, the Arkansas Department of Health took first place, followed by DHS and Arkansas Blue Cross.
“The Arkansas Department of Human Services is proud to be a part of this competition. There are so many health benefits to staying active and keeping fit, and it’s great to be encouraged to do so in a fun way like the Blue & You Fitness Challenge,” said DHS Secretary Cindy Gillespie. “DHS employees alone logged more than 22,000 miles of steps, which is truly a phenomenal achievement. While we are disappointed not to take first place, I do want to congratulate the Arkansas Department of Health – and let them know we’re already gearing up to take back the title in 2023!”
Other winners are:
SMALL TEAMS (2-25 participants)
1. Lake Area Fit, Heber Springs
2. The Law Group of Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville
3. Democrat Printing & Lithographing, Little Rock
MEDIUM TEAMS (26-75 participants)
1. K&K Vet Supply, Tontitown
2. Flower Shop Network, Paragould
3. Mountain Home High School, Mountain Home
LARGE TEAMS (76+ participants)
1. Arkansas Tennis, Little Rock
2. Unity Health, Searcy
3. USA Truck, Van Buren