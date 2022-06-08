Softball

Olivia Munn signs softball scholarship with the SouthArk Stars.

Magnolia High School 2022 graduate Olivia Munn has signed a letter of intent to play softball for South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.

During her senior year with the Lady Panthers, she had a .417 batting average with four home runs. Munn also had a .563 on-base percentage.

Munn will begin her career with the SouthArk Stars in the spring of the 2022-2023 school year. While enrolled at SouthArk, she will major in elementary special education. She plans to pursue her master's degree and hopes to teach in Magnolia one day.

