The Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout has a new tour sponsor.
Epson, an international office machine company, is the new sponsor of the “Road to the LPGA.” Symetra was the former sponsor.
The 2022 golf tournament schedule featuring record-setting total purses and average purse size, as well as the largest single-event prize in Tour history.
The 21-tournament schedule will take the Epson Tour to 13 states and offer $4.41 million in total prize money, for an average purse size of $210,000. Both figures eclipse the previous all-time records for total prize money ($4 million) and average purse size ($194,000) set in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
The season begins March 4-6 with the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, FL, at the Country Club of Winter Haven.
The Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout will be at Mystic Creek Golf Club from September 23-35. It will have a total purse of $200,000 – an increase of $25,000 from 2021. The Mystic Creek event will be the next-to-last event before the Epson Tour Championship October 6-9 in Daytona Beach, FL.
“We’re grateful for tournament partners and host venues that continue to invest in Epson Tour athletes,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of LPGA Qualifying Tours. “Five years ago, fewer than 1 in 5 tournaments were playing for a $200,000 purse. Now this mark is the new minimum threshold for every event, opening new doors for all individuals chasing their dream of one day playing on the LPGA Tour.”
“To see the Epson Tour continue to elevate since I graduated in 2016 is great for the game of golf,” said Ally Ewing, the newest player director on the LPGA Board. “I earned just over $110,000 when purse sizes averaged roughly $139,000, so a 50% growth over such a short span is both encouraging and essential to creating a financially viable path for these future LPGA Tour members.”
Another monumental milestone on the 2022 Epson Tour schedule is the largest purse in Tour history of $335,000 belonging to the French Lick Resort Charity Championship contested on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort, which has hosted the Epson Tour since 2017 and previously on its Donald Ross Course. The $50,000 winner’s check from the tournament will amount to more than the season earnings ($47,283) of P.K. Kongkraphan in 2013, the No. 1 player in the Race for the Card that year.
“French Lick Resort has enjoyed hosting the Epson Tour, and we are proud to lead the way in elevating this tournament and Tour in support of these aspiring LPGA Tour players,” said Dave Harner, Director of Golf at French Lick Resort.
The Epson Tour welcomes three new events to the family in 2022: one to be named at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Wildhorse Ladies Classic at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Ore., and Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission in Ann Arbor, Mich. at Travis Pointe Country Club, which hosted the LPGA Tour’s Volvik Championship from 2016-18. Additionally, the Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will visit a new city for a third straight year when it stops at Kinston Country Club in Kinston, N.C. from June 8-12.
“We strive to bring new, first-class venues to the schedule, and that sometimes includes returning to top sites like Travis Pointe, which hosted the LPGA Tour for three years,” said Nichols. “It is important that Epson Tour athletes compete on LPGA-caliber courses, so finding the best facilities for competition is a top priority when building our annual schedule.”
The 2022 season will conclude with the Epson Tour Championship at LPGA International. The top 10 on the Race for the Card money list at the tournament’s completion will receive LPGA Tour membership for 2023 and the chance to serve as an Epson Tour Ambassador, a new program initiated by Epson upon the launch of their sponsorship. The 10 individuals will be offered $10,000 apiece to jumpstart their LPGA career and in turn, wear the Epson Tour logo on their sleeve.