Farmers Bank & Trust said this week that Derrian Ford will again be part of the FB&T Student Athlete campaign.
Ford, a Magnolia native and current member of the Arkansas State University Red Wolves men’s basketball program, was also part of FB&T’s campaign last year when he played at Arkansas.
“Derrian is one of the most impressive student-athletes in our state, both on the court and off the court,” said Chris Gosnell, chief executive officer of Farmers Bank & Trust. “He is a phenomenal person and a great representation of Magnolia and Farmers Bank.”
Ford graduated from Magnolia High School in 2022. As a member of the Boys’ Basketball team, he led the Panthers to three Arkansas 4A State Championships and twice earned the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year award. He spent his freshman year with the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Men’s Basketball program and is now entering his sophomore season with the Red Wolves in Jonesboro.
Ford’s partnership with Farmers Bank & Trust will include promoting the Bank’s Teach Children to Save program, plus new and innovative banking products as a role model for those planting their financial future.
“I could not be happier to be working with Farmers Bank again this year,” said Ford. “Farmers is my bank, and they have always shown me great support. I can’t wait to see what this upcoming season brings!”