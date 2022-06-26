South Arkansas Community College assistant basketball coach Nate Evans has accepted the role of interim head coach for the Stars women’s program after current women’s head coach Nate Davis this week announced his pending departure.
Evans, an El Dorado native, was an assistant for both the women’s and the men’s teams under Davis during the 2021-2022 season. Both programs improved during his tenure, the women from winless in the 2020-2021 season to 7-10, and the men from 5-15 in the 2020-2021 season to 12-12.
Evans was among the first group of players to suit up for the Stars, having played under Davis for the inaugural SouthArk men’s team in 2019-2020. He was a student assistant for the Arkansas Tech University men’s basketball program in 2020-2021.
Evans will assume duties officially later this month when Davis leaves for an assistant women’s basketball coaching position at the NCAA Division II level.
"I am extremely blessed to be in this position,” Evans said. “Being able to coach in my hometown at the school where I played is an incredible honor, and one I won't take for granted. The sky is the limit for SouthArk women's basketball."
He was an accomplished player at the high-school level, having been selected as All-State once and All-Conference three times at Parkers Chapel High School. He currently is a university studies major at Southern Arkansas University, due to graduate with a bachelor’s degree next month.
“Nate Evans’ familiarity with SouthArk basketball runs deep,” SouthArk athletic director Dr. Derek Moore said. “During this past season, coach Evans served as head coach during times of coach Davis’ absence. Additionally, Coach Evans helped to recruit the incoming student athletes for the 2022-2023 season. Naming coach Evans as interim head coach provides the continuity needed as the women’s program prepares for the 2022-2023 season.”