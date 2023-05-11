For the third time this season, South Arkansas College sophomore second baseman Trace Shoup has been named a NJCAA D-II Region 2 Player of the Week.
Shoup, of El Dorado, averaged .438 at the plate with 10 RBIs and six runs scored, including two homers, in games over the week ending on May 7 in which the 17th-ranked Stars (41-15) went 5-2 and captured the Region 2 regular-season title.
The Stars now move into postseason play, and are the top seed in the Plains District Tournament which begins today in Enid, OK.
SouthArk will play eighth-seeded Redlands Community College (13-23) in its first-round game. All district tournament games will be available on a free livestream video broadcast on the Region 2 website, region2athletics.com .
Shoup has separated himself as one of the best players in Division II juco baseball this year. He sits at third nationally in total RBIs (80) and is in the top 10 in total hits (83). As a fielder he is in the top 10 in double plays (26). He leads Region 2 in RBIs and is in the top five in stolen bases (24).
He also was named a Region 2 Player of the Week for the weeks ending March 26 and April 16.