Padraic McMeel, director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, will resign effective July 1.
McMeel will depart UAM to take a similar position at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD.
McMeel joined the university as director of athletics in December of 2018 – just as the Boll Weevils football team headed to its first bowl game in decades – and that energy continued. During his tenure, he has increased fundraising efforts each year, including a record $650,000 raised in the 2020-2021 academic year to date.
The university said McMeel’s leadership saw a focus on the student-athlete experience, including the creation of a nutrition center shared by all sports as well as enhancing and renovating several facilities. UAM baseball and men’s basketball earned GAC conference championship titles during McMeel’s term at UAM, and several other teams have had their most competitive seasons in the history of their sports on campus.
Of all his achievements at UAM, he counts the hiring of several coaches and athletics staff members at the very top. “The department has an exceptional team in place that continues to build on the foundation and legacy of UAM athletics. I’m proud to have called each of them colleagues,” he said.
A search committee for McMeel’s replacement has been formed. It will be headed by Dr. Moses Goldmon, vice chancellor for Student Engagement.