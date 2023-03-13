South Arkansas Community College standout forward Kylee Portilloz has been named second team All-Region 2 of NJCAA’s Division II.
The Choudrant, Louisiana, freshman is the first player from the Stars women’s program to achieve a postseason honor. She averaged 19.1 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game this season -- each placing her in the top 15 in Division II. She was Region 2’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.
Additionally, this season Portilloz was selected as the NJCAA DII Player of the Week once and NJCAA DII Region 2 Player of the Week twice.
The Stars (2-19) played the entire second half of the season with only six players on the roster, and Portilloz played nearly every minute of every region game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Kylee for earning and deserving her selection to the All-Region Team,” Stars head coach Nate Evans said. “She works hard and has that competitive drive that you just can’t teach. I’m excited to watch her work pay off even more in what will be a big-time sophomore season.”