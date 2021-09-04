Delta State University, a frequent athletic foe of Southern Arkansas University, has released its policy for alcohol service at the Cleveland, MS campus.
The policy applies to students, registered student organizations, university faculty and staff, and any other person attending an athletic event. All persons in athletic venues must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, IHL and university policies regarding the possession, sale, distribution, and consumption of alcohol.
No beer or light wine will be sold, purchased or otherwise provided to an individual below the legal drinking age (21 years old). No beer or light wine shall be sold to an individual visibly overcome by alcohol, visibly intoxicated, or reasonably believed to be intoxicated. Any alcohol-impaired or intoxicated person may be detained and examined to determine whether medical treatment is necessary to ensure their health and safety.
No outside alcohol is permitted in a Delta State athletic facility. Patrons are expected to abide by the clear bag policy, and Levee pass holders who bring coolers will be subject to inspection.
Every individual who purchases beer or light wine must present a valid, government-issued ID at the ID Band station. Acceptable forms of identification are a valid driver's license, a government-issued identification card, a U.S. Department of Defense military identification card, or a valid passport.
Student IDs and university-issued IDs will not be accepted. Only individuals who present the proper ID Band may purchase beer or light wine at the pouring stations.
Beer or light wine will only be sold only in certain, designated stationary locations in a Delta State athletic facility. Sales are prohibited in aisles, general seating areas, and student sections of any Delta State Athletic facility.
Alcoholic beverages offered for sale will be dispensed in university-issued cups. No more than two cups of any alcoholic beverage will be sold to one person in one transaction. Any unfinished beer or light Wine must be discarded before exiting an athletic facility. The university reserves the right to refuse to sell beer or light wine to any person, at any time or place.
The conduct prohibited by Delta State policy may be unlawful in certain instances. As such, any person who violates the policy risks detainment by the police, arrest, criminal prosecution, or civil liability. In addition, students, registered student organizations, and university faculty or staff who violate this policy are subject to university sanctions or disciplinary action including suspension, expulsion, or termination.
Alcohol sales at Delta State athletic events will end at designated stop times:
Football - End of the third quarter
Baseball - End of the Top of the 7th inning of the last game
Men's Basketball - Second half 12-minute media timeout
Women's Basketball - End of the third quarter
Softball - End of the Top of the 5th inning of the last game
Other Sports - No later than the completion of 75% of regulation-length competition
In the event of a men’s/women’s basketball doubleheader, stop time will be whichever is later.