Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Derrian Ford, who led Magnolia to three state basketball championships, announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Ford’s social media said as recently as April 9 that he intended to play for coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks for his sophomore season.
He’s had a change of heart.
In Thursday’s statement, Ford thanked God for the opportunity to play for Arkansas, and for the support and love that he and has family has received.
“After much prayer and consultation with God, my family, and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.
“This is not the end; only the beginning for me. ‘To everything there is a season; a time for every purpose under Heaven…’ God bless you all,’” the statement concluded.
Ford’s decision means that other universities are free to recruit Ford, who has three years of college basketball eligibility remaining.
Ford, who was a two-time Arkansas High School Basketball Player of the Year, was heavily recruited by Arkansas but was played only sparingly by the talented Razorbacks. He appeared in 21 games, averaging 3.8 minutes per game. His Razorbacks career ends with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
Ford’s best game at Arkansas overall was his final appearance, when basketball fans across the nation got a five-minute look at his potential. The No. 8-seed Razorbacks lost to No. 4-seed Connecticut, 88-65, in a Sweet 16 match-up last month.
Although the outcome was no longer in doubt, Ford drew a foul while heading for the rim and scored on the first of his two foul shots. Next, Ford managed a steal against Tristen Newton that resulted in a jump ball. At one point, the 6-3 Ford was up against 7-2 Donovan Clingan and blocked him. Ford also tipped the basketball out of the hands of another Huskies player, and got a rebound and made a pass that resulted in a basket by a teammate.
Ford’s last shot missed, but Barry Dunning Jr. finished it off with a dunk for Arkansas.
With Ford, Magnolia won state Class 4A titles in 2019 and 2022, and shared the 2020 title with Blytheville – the 2020 game was cancelled only hours before court time due to the outbreak of COVID-19. He was a three-time MVP in the state tournament.
The Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook invited readers to comment about Ford’s entrance into the transfer portal. Readers were supportive of Ford’s decision. The general opinion was that Ford received too little playing time.
Among the comments:
“He’s too amazing to just be sitting. Put him somewhere where he can shine! That kid is going places! He is talented, respectful, peaceful, caring, loving and just all around a great kid!” – Rebecca Moore-Quintana
“I respect his decision. I wish him the best in all he does. He has something special and I know wherever he goes, his talents will be showcased. He’s going to shine regardless and stand out amongst the rest.” – Rhiannon Olguin
“Love the Hogs, but happy for Mr. Ford. He's too good not to be playing, excited to see where he goes.” – Ed Vines
“Arkansas will regret this in the long-run, championships or not. Forcing an Arkansas kid who loves and wants to play for the Hogs to leave because of transfers who have no long-term commitment to the program or state will hurt you in the end!” – Robert Gunnels
“Sad for us. Happy for him. Muss just never seemed to embrace our talented in-state freshmen. Muss only wants a rotation of about 8 to 9 players. He had the talent to play 10-12.” – Kenya Moore
There was also this:
“What about the other talented kids that went in the portal or the talented kids to come -- are we going to make this big of a fuss about it? Since the transfer portal and NIL deals have come into college sports it is going to be this way from here on out. The attitude is going to be, ‘Well, I can’t play here for whatever reason. I will go here to play.’ Or coaches are going after the kids to win championships just like professional sports.” -- James Nations