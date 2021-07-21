Arkansas has 14 current or former athletes participating in this summer’s Olympic Games, which begin Friday in Tokyo.
Former Arkansas swimmer Anna Hopkin will represent Great Britain in the women’s swimming relays (July 25 and 29), the 100-meter freestyle (July 30) and the 50-meter freestyle (Aug. 1). Hopkin was the only Arkansas swimmer to earn honors from the Southeastern Conference last year when she was named to the 2020 All-SEC Second Team.
Current WNBA player and former Hog Kelsey Plum will represent the United States in women’s basketball, which begins July 26 at Saitama Super Arena. Team USA begins preliminary round play on July 27 against Nigeria. Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces and was added to the Arkansas women’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant last fall.
Former Arkansas athletes Kemar Mowatt (Jamaica) and Sparkle McKnight (Trinidad & Tobago) will compete in the 400-meter hurdles, which begin July 30 (men’s) and July 31 (women’s). Mowatt made Jamaica’s Olympic team after taking third in the 400-meter hurdles at the Jamaican Trials last month. This is McKnight’s third trip to the Olympics, but only her second time to compete, as she was a reserve member at the 2012 Olympics in London.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com