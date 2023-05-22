EL DORADO -- The JUCO World Series-bound South Arkansas College Stars keep piling up accolades, as they learned of two regional postseason honors.
Head coach Cannon Lester was selected as Division II Region 2 Coach of the Year, and freshman catcher Jacob Ambriz was selected for the DII All-Region 2 Team.
Ambriz, of Denton, Texas, separated himself throughout the season as a difference-maker behind the plate, finishing in the region’s top 10 in both put outs (265) and fielding percentage (.995). As a batter, he was in the top 10 in home runs (nine).
Lester, in his second season as skipper of the Stars (45-16), led his squad to the Region 2 regular-season title with a 30-7 record in region play. En route, his Stars knocked off top-ranked and previously-undefeated Louisiana State-Eunice, on the road, snapping a win streak of nearly 40 games.
On Monday, SouthArk beat Western Oklahoma State 6-4 in the championship game of the Plains District Tournament, claiming that title and earning a place in the JUCO World Series this week in Enid, Oklahoma.