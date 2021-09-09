Kirby Shepherd, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, has been named the new athletic director at Jacksonville College, Jacksonville, TX.
He succeeds Ken Hamilton, who took the post of golf coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.
Shepherd earned two degrees at SAU, including a master’s degree in kinesiology-coaching. He took part in cross country and track and field at SAU.
Shepherd also heads the cross country team and is the and track and field coach.
He is a native of Bridge City, TX and joined JC, a two-year private college supported by the Baptist Church, in 2016.