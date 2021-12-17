Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.