Derrian Ford stepped aboard the Muss Bus on Sunday afternoon.
The Magnolia High senior and two-time Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament MVP signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play the sport for Coach Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks.
The event took place before about 300 well-wishers at the new MHS Performing Arts Center.
The ceremony was accompanied by comments from Panthers basketball coach Ben Lindsey, Ford’s parents – Darnell and Tiffani Ford – and by the young star himself.
Magnolia was 23-5 during Ford’s freshman season, which included the 2019 state championship. The tournament run began a winning streak that extended for 54 games. Magnolia was 26-0 in 2020 and was poised for a second consecutive title game against Little Rock Mills. The emerging COVID-19 crisis closed the championship tournament hours before their scheduled rematch. Magnolia was 23-0 in 2021 before losing its state semi-final game against Morrilton.
“We have shared endless memories together – some good, some not so good. Life’s experiences have taught us lessons, but through it all, we have never forgotten where our help comes from,” said Mrs. Ford.
“Right now, in this moment, I want to tell you how proud I am of the young man you have become.”
Magnolia basketball coach Ben Lindsey had a question for his senior.
“People have been asking me about my favorite Derrian moments. I just want to make sure – you’re not done, right? You’re still going to play a few more games for Magnolia? This is kind of like a going-away party.”
Lindsey said Ford averaged 23 points a game last season, but it was a 4-point performance against Camden Fairview that Lindsey remembered. Magnolia won by a large margin. “He could care less because we were winning.”
Ford’s consistency and mental toughness are his biggest assets, in both the classroom and on the court.
“There’s no doubt that he’s the most accomplished player who has ever played here,” Lindsey said.
Ford’s coolness and poise was highlighted by his father, Darnell Ford. The elder Ford remembered his son being knocked to the court during a travel-team game in Little Rock, drawing blood.
“Man, I went on the court. I wanted to fight the coach, I wanted to fight – I know he was a kid but I wanted to fight the kid. (Derrian) was there in a pool of blood but he reached up and took my arm and said, ‘Dad, don’t worry about it. We’re OK. We’re OK,’” Mr. Ford said.
More incredibly, his son returned to the game and afterward, shook hands with the opposing coach, his assistant and the player who knocked him down.
“It taught me a lesson. He’s different. He’s different,” Ford said about his son.
“I just want to give honor to God for letting this day happen,” the Razorbacks signee said.
Ford thanked the coaching staff for having confidence in letting him “do things that I thought would be a good way for me to play the game of basketball.
“I want to thank my teammates. I want to thank them for letting me play my game. I know sometimes they wish they could shoot the ball more, but they understand their roles and I am thankful to be playing with them,” Ford said.
Ford thanked his mother for everything she has done to support himself and his siblings. “No one sees all the time she records the games, she cooks, she cleans, she wakes us up for school every day. She might fuss sometimes, but she is always there for me and my siblings.”
“I see the things you do, and I am very thankful for all that you do.”
Ford said “there haven’t been enough words brought into the world yet” to describe his father.
“My dad, my best friend, my trainer, my cover man when mom is getting onto me – dad, I thank you so much.”
“He taught me everything I know about basketball. Without you, we would not be having this day.
“My dad teaches me so much about life. Sometimes when we go to the gym, we don’t even work out. We just talk,” Ford said.
“My dad always has my back. He has so much confidence in me. He has more confidence in me than I have in myself.”
With that, Ford sat at a long table surrounded by family and signed his National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks.
The crowd ended the event with a traditional University of Arkansas hog call.
