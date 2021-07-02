Magnolia High School 2021 graduate Jade Snider recently signed a letter-of-intent from South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado to play softball for the SouthArk Stars.
She will begin her career with the Stars during the 2022 academic year.
During her career with the MHS Lady Panthers, Snider played the infield and catcher positions. This year she had a .270 batting average and a .553 on-base percentage.
Snider hit six RBI's, scored eighteen runs and had one home run. She also drew 15 bases-on-balls and had 18 hit-by-pitches.
Snider also earned All-Conference honors during years 2019 and 2021.