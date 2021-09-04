Former Southern Arkansas football player Tanner Hudson is one four men signed by the San Francisco 49ers to its practice squad.
Hudson (6-5, 239) originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. In three years with Tampa Bay (2018-20), he spent time between the team's practice squad and active roster, appearing in 20 games (one start) and adding five receptions for 67 yards. In 2020 he saw action in 11 games and registered three receptions for 41 yards. He also appeared in four postseason contests with the Buccaneers last season. Hudson was waived by the team on August 30, 2021.
Hudson, 26, a native of Camden, TN, attended Southern Arkansas University where he appeared in 34 games and registered 135 receptions for 2,163 yards and 24 touchdowns. He joined Southern Arkansas after one season (2014) at the University of Memphis where he tallied eight receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
Also signed by San Francisco were announced were LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber.
The 49ers finished fourth in the NFC West last year with a 6-10 record. They are 2-1 in pre-season play.