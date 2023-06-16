The SEC will be expanding in 2024, and the Razorbacks football team got to find out the impact the new members will have on their conference schedule this week.
The Hogs will take on Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU at home in 2024, and will travel to Auburn, Mississippi State, and Missouri for away conference games. The Hogs will continue to play Texas A&M in a neutral site game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, according to the release this week.
Specific dates for the conference games will be announced at a later date.
In addition to the newly announced conference opponents, the Hogs will play non-conference games next year versus Oklahoma State, UAPB, UAB, and Louisiana Tech.
The schedule released this week has plenty of intrigue. The Razorbacks will play Texas as a conference foe for the first time since the Hogs and Horns were members of the old Southwest Conference.
Rivalry games versus LSU, and Missouri also remained intact with the new schedule alignment, as did regular season dates versus SEC West foes Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Auburn.
