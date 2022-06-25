Ouachita Baptist University women's basketball head coach Robert Dallimore has announced the hiring of Nate Davis as the program's new assistant coach.
Davis comes to Ouachita with five seasons of head coaching experience, most recently as head men's and women's basketball coach at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado for the past three seasons (2019-22). He was also the head boy’s basketball coach at Hermitage (Arkansas) High School for two years (2017-19).
"I am thrilled to announce Nate Davis as our new assistant coach," said Dallimore. "He brings a wealth of experience on the court, as well as off the court in recruiting and developing relationships. He has a passion for mentoring young people, as well as teaching the game. Sharon and I are so excited about Nate, Kristen, Mackenzie, Colton, and Marleigh joining our basketball family at Ouachita."
The highlights from Davis' tenure at South Arkansas CC included launching the men's basketball team in 2019, leading the men's and women's teams to national rankings this past season, and guiding the women's team to a 3.67 team grade point average for the spring of 2022. The women's team maintained at least a 3.25 GPA in all three seasons under Davis' leadership.
The El Dorado native said he is thankful to be coming back to Ouachita, where he attended Super Summer as a youth and rededicated his life to Christ during high school.
Davis is a 2017 graduate of Louisiana Tech University with bachelor's degree in kinesiology/health and physical education.