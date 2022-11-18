South Arkansas Community College freshman forward Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week for the week ending November 13.
Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds over a three-game stretch.
Portilloz, of Choudrant, LA, also set a school record for rebounds in a game against Holmes Community College (Goodman, MS) on Saturday at home, snagging 18.
For the season, Portilloz is averaging 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.
The Stars (0-5) still are seeking their first victory of the season. They next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at home versus Shorter College.