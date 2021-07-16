Dates have been set for the 2021 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout.
After taking a pause in 2020 to construct a beautiful clubhouse at the course, the El Dorado Shootout is back.
Since hosting the first El Dorado Shootout Tournament in 2015, this event has become a favorite among both the female athletes on the Symetra Tour and those living in the South Arkansas community.
The 2021 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, presented by PepsiCo, will be September 18-26 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.
Numerous activities for all ages will occur throughout the week leading up to the tournament, including the popular Junior Clinic (children ages six to 18) and a Pro-Am scramble that pairs Symetra Tour professionals with various local and national vendor partners.
This will mark the sixth year that Murphy USA and the El Dorado community will host this 54-hole stroke play format event that welcomes a player field comprised of the top-aspiring female professional golfers from around the world.
Competitors will vie for a $175,000 total purse, an increase of $25,000 from 2019.
The winning player of the 2021 tournament will receive $26,250 and take a significant step toward obtaining her LPGA Tour Card for the 2022 season.
The top-10 players on the Symetra year-end Race for the Card money list receive their full-time LPGA Tour Cards for the following season.
Symetra Tour players have gone on to win a total of 450 LPGA Tour events.
Since 2013, eleven players from the Symetra Tour/Road to the LPGA have won majors, including recent winners Sophia Popov (2020 AIG Women's Open) and Patty Tavatanakit (2021 ANA Inspiration).
Each year a local non-profit organization is chosen to benefit from the annual Tournament.
This year, the Tournament has the honor of giving back to both a local charity and a national one.
The two charities that have been selected are #TeamCorrie Cancer Foundation and Susan G. Komen.
