NBC Sports and the Bayou Classic have agreed to a three-year media rights extension through 2024.
The new agreement -- which kicks off this year with the 49th Annual Bayou Classic as Southern and Grambling State renew their storied football rivalry on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock -- extends a historic partnership which began in 1991.
NBC Sports’ presentation of the Bayou Classic will continue to showcase the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands, during the Bayou Classic Halftime Show.
As part of the extension, Southern and Grambling State will participate in professional development programming through NBCU Academy – a journalism training and development program designed to prepare college students and young professionals for careers in the news and media technology industry. Additionally, NBC Sports will present select journalism students from both Southern and Grambling the opportunity to cover the event for NBCSports.com.