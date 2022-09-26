Britney Yada, a native of Hilo, Hawaii, posted a hot final round of 65 on Sunday to win the 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
The two-stroke win over Bailey Tardy put Yada $33,750 closer toward her goal of earning an LPGA Tour Card as one of the 10 top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
Yada had scores of 69-71-65 for a three-day total of 205 over the 54 holes in her first Epson Tour win.
Sixty-four players made the cut to get into the final round of the tournament.
Yada played her collegiate golf at Portland State from 2009-2013, where she was the first and only four-time All-Big Sky Conference selection, four-time All-Big Sky Tournament performer, and four-time Academic All-Conference honoree.
Tardy was the first-round leader with a 65, four shots better than anyone else in the field.
The top 10 finishers, their three-round scores and winnings.
1. Britney Yada -11 69-71-65-205 $33,750
2. Bailey Tardy -9 65-71-71-207 $21,500
T3. Kristen Gillman -7 70-68-71-209 $13,908
T3. Jiwon Jeon -7 69-67-73-209 $13,908
T5. Clariss Guce -6 72-69-69-210 $8,236
T5. Daniela Iacobelli -6 71-69-70 $8,236
T5. Kiira Riihijarvi -6 69-66-75-210 $8,236
T8. Linnea Strom -5 70-74-67-211 $5,439
T8. Gabriela Ruffels -5 70-74-67-211 $5,439
T8. Jaravee Boonchant -5 75-67-69-211 $5,439
The El Dorado Shootout has the third-largest purse on the Epson Tour. Competitors shared a $225,000 purse.
The 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout was presented by PepsiCo. This marked the seventh year that Murphy USA and the El Dorado community has hosted the 54-hole stroke play format event.
Several past winners of the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout are now competing in the LPGA, including Madelene Sagstrom, Hannah Green, Cydney Clanton, and Jackie Stoelting.
The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 42nd year of competition in 2022.