Former Magnolia and Southern Arkansas baseball star Hayden Simpson has been named pitching coach for the University of Central Arkansas baseball team.
New UCA baseball coach Nick Harlan made the announcement as he is finalizing his coaching staff. Harlan is succeeding another former SAU great, Coach Allen Gum.
Simpson has been a coaching volunteer at UCA for the past two seasons. He is a former first-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs out of Southern Arkansas , and a two-time All-American pitcher. Simpson, a Magnolia native, had a remarkable 35-2 record in his three-year SAU career and was the 16th overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.
"Hayden's experience and knowledge of the game will greatly benefit our pitching staff,” said Harlan. "He has the unique ability to teach and connect with players in a way that is well received. In his time here he has demonstrated the ability to help experienced pitchers make adjustments, as well as develop young arms. He is the perfect fit for pitchers who have a desire to play professional baseball.”