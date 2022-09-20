An endowed athletic scholarship has been established at Ouachita Baptist University in honor of David Sharp, the university’s director of athletics, and his four decades of service to Ouachita.
“I’m not sure there’s a better feeling than being recognized by your teammates, peers, colleagues, fellow alumni and friends,” said Sharp. “I am so honored that all these people had a part in establishing this endowed scholarship. It’s quite humbling, and it’s good to know that we’ll be able to assist future Ouachita football players in pursuing their dream of playing college football and earning a college degree.”
Sharp earned bachelor of science in education and master of science in education degrees from Ouachita, where he lettered as an offensive lineman and place kicker for the football team. He has served in the roles of graduate assistant, assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Tiger football program and was named Ouachita’s director of athletics in 1999. His former Ouachita football teammates, classmates and colleagues initiated and funded the scholarship, which will be awarded to a current Ouachita football player.
“All of David’s friends from the 1970s came together very quickly and contributed funds to establish the endowed scholarship,” said Tom Thrash, former Tiger football player and member of Ouachita’s board of trustees. “It’s meant for a deserving football athlete who has demonstrated dedication to Ouachita.”
The scholarship is set to be an annual gift, and the first recipient will be chosen in Fall 2023.
“A scholarship is endowed at $50,000,” said Terry Peeples, vice president for development at Ouachita. “We surpassed that amount, and people are still giving.”