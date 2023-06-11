Three Arkansas State men's basketball players were arrested Saturday and charged with theft of $1,000 or less.
KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, citing jail booking records from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said Dyondre Jose Dominguez, 22, Julian John Lual, 21, and Terrance Tyrone Ford Jr., 19, were released about two hours after their bookings by Jonesboro police on Saturday night.
There were no additional details immediately available about the circumstances of the arrests.
Terrance Tyrone Ford should not be confused with Derrian Ford of Magnolia. Derrian Ford, formerly with the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team, recently transferred to Arkansas State for his sophomore year.
Dominguez was among seven transfer portal players committed to Arkansas State for the next season. He is transferring to the Red Wolves after playing last season at the University of Massachusetts.
Laul and Terrance Ford are returning players to the Red Wolves. Lual is a 6-6 forward from Calgary, Alberta. Terrance Ford is a 6-1 guard from Chicago. Laul and Terrance Ford both played in 32 games last season and Ford was the team’s third-leading scorer.
Arkansas State’s Athletics Department issued a statement on Saturday night.
“The Athletics Department and Coach (Bryan) Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information. Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”
Preliminary hearings are set Monday for Dominguez, Lual, and Terrance Ford.