Lurline D. Wright was born December 1, 1922, to the late Mack Henry Davis and Anna Jones Davis.
She was the third of six siblings who all preceded her in death, Vaster, Vernon, Christine, Zratie and Clifton. Christine was a twin of Lurline.
In 1940, Lurline and Earl C. Harris had one son, Thomas E. Harris. In 1943, she met and married Clifton Young and had one son, Mack Arthur, both Clifton and Mack preceded her in death. In 1958, she married Videll Wright and became the stepmother (aka “Little Mama”) of five children, Inez, Geraldine, O.D., Odell and Mary Jean.
She was a very quiet and modest person, didn’t ask or want for much, but she loved children. She helped rear many of her nieces and nephews. She worked many years as a domestic engineer caring for children of working parents.
Lurline accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She united with Homes Near Baptist Church where she was a faithful member until her death. She was a member of the choir and mission while attending.
On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Lurline was called home to glory at the age of 99. She leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Thomas E. Harris (Lois) of Cerritos, CA; two granddaughters, Angela Harris-Williams of Anaheim, CA, and Pamela Harris-Nash of Adelanto, CA; three great-grandchildren, Mia Williams, Darryl Williams, and Aneesa Nash; one great-great granddaughter, Ayvrie Monique Williams (2 months old), and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was like a mother to the Fields children, Dianne, Dannetta, Doug, Daniel and Deleana.
Celebration of Life services were held Sunday, January 23, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial followed at Smith Cemetery in Waldo, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.