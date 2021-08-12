Joe Day Washington, 54, of Garland City, crossed over into eternity in TEXarkana on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Born March 4, 1967, in Magnolia, he was the son of James and Bernice Wyrick Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jimmy Washington and Roy Dale Washington.
Memories of him will forever be cherished by his three remaining brothers, Earnest Lewis, of Lima, OH, James Washington of TEXarkana, Henry Wash of Monroe, LA; and his sister, Easter (Michael) White of Garland, TX.
There will be no public viewing prior to the service.
A graveside funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, at Wynn Cemetery, Garland City, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Services.
Masks and social distancing are required.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.