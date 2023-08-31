Bobbie Martin Conaway was born March 29, 1941 in Waldo, Arkansas, to the late Andrew and Leola Beasley Martin. She transitioned to her Heavenly home at 7:37 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 in Arkadelphia.
She joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at an early age and remained a faithful member until she relocated to Pine Bluff. Bobbie was an educator by profession. She taught for 38 years in the Pine Bluff School District.
Bobbie was married to Joe Hargrove. To this union, two children were born, Adrienne Thompson and Dwain Hargrove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son, Dwain Hargrove; three sisters, Velma Mixon, Jarva M. Pearson, and Iris Jean Elliott; and one brother, L.Z. “Zeke” Martin.
Bobbie leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Adrienne Thompson of Little Rock; six grandchildren; special nephew, Lee Pearson, who served as her caregiver for three years; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Willisville.
Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Edward Smith will be the eulogist.