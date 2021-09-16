Barbara Parslow, 78, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home.
Barbara was born October 3, 1942 and was a member of the Assembly of God Church. She was a homemaker, a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Charlotte (Nikolaus) Liebing; husband, Arthur Ralph Parslow Sr.; son, John J. Parslow; brother, Fredrick “Rick” K. Liebing; daughter, Goldie Tyler; and son-in-law, Brett Prevost.
Barbara is survived by her children, Arthur Parslow Jr., Bruce A. Parslow, and Scott Parslow and wife Jennifer of Canajoharie, NY, Frederick Parslow and Lisa Parslow of Emerson, David Parslow and wife Jennifer of Conway, Cherie Phillips and husband Keith of Fonda, NY, Phyllis Prevost of Gloversville, NY, Barbara Jones of Cincinnati, OH, and Dawn Sullivan of Magnolia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 17 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery with Bro. Dale Fish officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Lee Sullivan, Brandon Sullivan, David Parslow, Fred Parslow and Cody Parslow.
Memorial donations may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
