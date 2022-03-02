Bertha Rivera Villa, 46, of Waldo and formerly of Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She was born March 7, 1975. She was a self-employed landscaper in Magnolia.
She is survived by her parents, Juan Rivera Galvan and Olivia Villa Sanchez; her children, Jesus Rivera and wife Alexis of Magnolia, Rosa Isela Barron and husband Jose Lopez of Mexico, Hector Priche, Roberto Priche, and Bryan Priche, all of Magnolia; her brothers and sisters, Mario Rivera Villa, Olegario Rivera Villa, Victor Manuel Rivera Villa, Juan Jose Rivera Villa, and Jose Sergio Rivera Villa; her sisters, Julia Rivera Villa, Maria Carmen Rivera Villa and Griselda Rivera Villa all of Mexico.
Visitation with the family will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Burial will be at Panteon Ejidal De Ojo Cemetery, San Luis Potosi, Mexico at a later date.
