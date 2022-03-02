Villa

Visitation with the family of Bertha Rivera Villa will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Bertha Rivera Villa, 46, of Waldo and formerly of Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.

She was born March 7, 1975. She was a self-employed landscaper in Magnolia.

She is survived by her parents, Juan Rivera Galvan and Olivia Villa Sanchez; her children, Jesus Rivera and wife Alexis of Magnolia, Rosa Isela Barron and husband Jose Lopez of Mexico, Hector Priche, Roberto Priche, and Bryan Priche, all of Magnolia; her brothers and sisters, Mario Rivera Villa, Olegario Rivera Villa, Victor Manuel Rivera Villa, Juan Jose Rivera Villa, and Jose Sergio Rivera Villa; her sisters, Julia Rivera Villa, Maria Carmen Rivera Villa and Griselda Rivera Villa all of Mexico.

Burial will be at Panteon Ejidal De Ojo Cemetery, San Luis Potosi, Mexico at a later date.

