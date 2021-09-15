Jofflin “Big JayJay” Brown was born February 21, 1994 in Magnolia to La’Shonda Brown and Darrick Richardson.
Jofflin departed his life the early hours of Sunday, September 12, 2021 at UAMS in Little Rock.
Jofflin joined St. Luke Baptist Church in Magnolia. Jofflin graduated from Magnolia High School. He also thought he was the “King of Chess” and known as “Mayweather.” He loved dancing, playing basketball, fishing, and most of all his family and friends -- mostly his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patricia Marsh and Ray Kirkpatrick; and his paternal grandfather, IcyBe Thomas.
He also leaves to cherish his memories his beloved daughter, Londyn Brown; four sisters, Ashley, Kiara, Daeja and Kiana Richardson; one brother, Darrick Richardson Jr.; grandparent, Sarah Wyrick (Marcus); two aunts, LaTonya Hardiman (Doug) and Kamica Davis (Fred); four uncles, Abdul Elijah Muhammad, Darien Pickings, Dexter Pickings and Rodney Thomas; special friends, Chelsea Weaver, Jackie Weaver and Ron “Big Dawg”; special aunties, Bobby Marshall and LaTonya Hardiman; special cousins, Demarkeon, Quel and Pookie and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at New Bethel Cemetery in Magnolia.
The Rev. Tony Smith will be the clergyman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.