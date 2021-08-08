Leroy Dowling, 69, of McNeil passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Leroy was born on April 13, 1952 in Bastrop, LA. He retired from SMI Steel and was a member of the First Baptist Church in McNeil. Leroy’s hobby included repairing televisions. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded death by his parents, Carl Cecil and Winifred Louise (Bissell) Dowling; son, Daniel “Dan” Dowling; siblings, Gerald Dowling, Carl Dowling Jr., Berry Dowling, Thomas Newton Dowling and Roger Dale Dowling.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Dowling of McNeil; daughter, Carrie Christenson and husband Mark of Taylor; grandchildren, Dante Christenson and Faron Christenson of Taylor; sister, Jo Ellen Millican and husband M.D. of Magnolia; brother, Charles Doss and wife Annette of McNeil; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 8 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in McNeil with Bro. Ken Williams officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Dowling, Wayne Butler, Randy Hastings, Glen Price, Chris Dowling and Norwood Dowling.
