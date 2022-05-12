Robbie Tine Boone was born in El Dorado on September 6, 1952 to Robert and Earnestine Boone. She departed this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Robbie accepted Christ at an early age where she became a member of the Mount Willie Baptist Church.
She attended Parkers Chapel High School. After school, Robbie wore many hats in life. She worked for Country Pride, SWADC, Wendy’s, Community Living Arrangements, and Superior Senior Care. Robbie was also an ordained minister, and a notary public. Robbie touched so many lives and the best way she knew how was through everyone’s stomach. She loved to cook! She loved cooking for her family, friends, doctors, and nurses. She was very gifted in the kitchen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Boone; brother, Dorris Williams; son, Quentin Nelson; nephew, Kevin Williams; maternal grandparents, Jesse and Mary L. Cooksey; and paternal grandparents, Sye and Lizzie Rogers Boone.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Robbye (Freddie) Hicks of El Dorado; son, Billy Junior of Benton; three brothers, Ricky (Sandra) Boone of El Dorado, Lawrence Boone of Vidalia, LA and Alfred (Elizabeth) Boone of El Dorado; sister, Rosemary Reynolds of El Dorado; aunt, Jessica Boone of El Dorado; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and great nephews; and three special friends, Lessie Richardson, Marcus Smith and Rhonda Voss. Robbie will truly be missed by a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at St. John Baptist Church, 1018 E. Wilson St., in El Dorado.
Homegoing services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at St. John Baptist Church in El Dorado, with burial to follow at Mount Willie Cemetery in El Dorado under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Bishop Reginald Parker will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.