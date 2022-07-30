Gaylord Gunnels, 85 of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
He was born January 3, 1937 in the Calhoun community in Columbia County to the late Earl Jefferson Gunnels and Myrtle Nellie (Young) Gunnels. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia, retired from Zark Aluminum in Magnolia, and loved to spend his spare time golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; wife, Jane Smiley Gunnels; brother, Gene Gunnels and wife Lana; brother-in-law, Dewey Dees; and sister-in-law, Joan Chiasson.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Gunnels and wife Joy of Lafayette, LA, Randy Gunnels and wife Darlene of Longview, TX, and Connie Barlow of Magnolia; grandchildren, Kellen Gunnels, Hayley Burns, Lauren Joslin and Taylor Barlow; a host of great-grandchildren; a brother, Glen Gunnels and wife Gail; two sisters, Nell Dees and Libby Lewis and husband Carroll, all of Magnolia; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Watkins officiating.
Burial will follow at Antioch East Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kellen Gunnels, Jody Gunnels, Danny Gunnels, Gaylon Gunnels, Tim Dees and Dexter Dees.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
