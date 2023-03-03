Bonnie S. Lafferty, 90, of Bodcaw passed away at Wentworth Place in Magnolia on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born in Fordyce on November 11, 1932 to Dora and Edward A. Stell.
Bonnie was a Christian and member of Falcon Church of Christ. Bonnie previously owned Bonnie’s Dress Shop in Falcon. Bonnie was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and working in her flower beds. She said that she would decide what dessert she was going to make first and then decide what to cook for the main course. She made some of the best yeast rolls and no one ever turned down any leftover rolls to take home.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Kenneth, to whom she was married 66 years; son, Michael; daughter, Joy; brothers, Harry, Jack, Edward and Lee; and mother and father-in-law, George W. and Claudia Lafferty.
She is survived by her son, David (Paula) Lafferty of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Kim (James) Badgett, Jessica Nash, Michelle Lafferty, Jeremy (Jessica) Stenseth, Cody (Kadie) Clark, and Brandi (Cody) Chisholm; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Fletcher; sister-in-law, Virginia (Bill) Mitchell of Memphis, TN; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Wentworth Place and Lifetouch Hospice for their loving care and support during her final days. Also, the family extends their sincerest gratitude to Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation is scheduled 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope. A chapel service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Hasting officiating.
Interment to follow at Falcon Cemetery in Falcon under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes-Hope.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Pierce, Cody Chism, John Vann, Mike Mullins, David Arrington, and Brian Smith.
