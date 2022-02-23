Theartis Sasser, affectionately known as “Thebow,” 65, of TEXarkana, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Theartis was born in Canfield on December 3, 1956 to Lillie Mae and Jewell Sasser.
Theartis attended Bumpham High School in Bradley and was a member of the Union Hill Baptist Church in Canfield.
Theartis was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Pearlie Jean Sasser, Mealvene Johnson, Kathy Ann Brown and Kathleen Sasser.
Theartis leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, Rev. R.J. (Sarah) Grissom and Tony Powell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Union Hill Baptist Church in Canfield. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Bradley under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. R.J. Grissom will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
