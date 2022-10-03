Jerry Don Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 7 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Dr. B.J. Harris will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
