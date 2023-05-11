A Time to be Born: Brother Johnnie Grissom, affectionately known as “Grip,” was born November 20, 1951 in McKamie, Arkansas, to the late Emer Smith and the late A.C. Grissom.
A Time to Change: After graduating from Taylor High School, Johnnie was drafted to serve in the United States Army at the age of 19 years old. After returning home, he joined the National Guard and served 35 years until retirement. He retired having received the following noted honors: Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal (3rd Award), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/m Device. His primary specialty was vehicle maintenance supervisor (32 years and 7 months), special purpose equipment rep (25 years and 4 months), 11B40 00 infantryman (25 years and 4 months), 11C40 00 indirect fire infantry (16 years and one month), 63J40 00 QM and chem equip res (12 years and 11 months).
A Time to Work: While serving in the National Guard, he also worked for Crusteel (SB Specialty Metal) for over 30 years.
A Time to Laugh: He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends -- hanging out with his Army buddies and traveling.
A Time for Goodbye: On April 27, 2023, God spoke to Johnnie saying, “Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Irma “Tencie” Grissom.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Jama Scott of Magnolia; two daughters, Ashleigh (Re’Al) Grissom and Kyrah (Britten) Grissom of Battle Creek, MI; bonus son, Keith (Joanne) Alexander of Muskegon, MI; eight sisters, Betty Ann Cole of Waldo, Rose Ellis and Sondra Grissom, both of TEXarkana, Bertha McBride and Wanda (Quincy) Jamerson, both of Magnolia, Linda Faye Grissom and Glenda Faye Grissom, both of Shreveport, LA, and Deloris (Kenneth) Wyatt Boyd of Marsh, TX; one brother, Johnny (Velma) Grissom II of Magnolia; seven amazing grandchildren, Autesia, Briyanna, Breitling, Nickya, Derrick “D.J.,” Kyleigh, and Romeo; four bonus grands, Kianna, Jordan, Jayden, and Jaylen; three special childhood buddies, Robert Henderson, L.J. Randle, and John L. Robinson; his Army buddies, Andre, Carter, and Kevin; special aunts, Mary Barrow and Gloria Jean Grissom; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson. Military honors will be rendered.
Rev. Lee Earnest Johnson will be the eulogist.