Funeral services for Sandra Hanson, 65, of Malakoff, TX are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church Cross Roads, 14232 FM 59, Athens, TX.
Bro. Frank Upchurch will officiate.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Emerson City Cemetery in Emerson, Arkansas with Bro. Eric Goble officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanson passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.
Sandra Kay (Franks) Hanson was born September 15, 1955 in Magnolia, Arkansas, the daughter of Willie Gene Franks and Glenda Jean (Pride) Franks. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Cross Roads where she loved to serve others and was a devoted prayer warrior. Sandy enjoyed cooking homemade barbeque sauce, watching Texas Rangers baseball and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kelley Franks.
Survivors include husband, Ron Hanson of Malakoff; children, Shane Hanson and wife Cricket of Athens, Blake Hanson and wife Lauren of Magnolia, Arkansas, Jordan Hanson and wife Haleigh of Emerson, Arkansas; sister, Judy Hines and husband Harold of Emerson, Arkansas; grandchildren, Clint McChesney and wife Ashley, Larissa Hanson, Tyler Totten, Janice Hanson, Brandon Hanson, Emilee Hanson, Aubrey Hanson, Emmett Hanson and upcoming baby Hanson along with great grandchildren, Addison, Clayton, Witten and Kayser.
Serving as pallbearers will be Clint McChesney, Brandon Hanson, Adam Pipkin, Shane Hanson, Blake Hanson and Jordan Hanson.
A visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church Cross Roads prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support Alzheimer’s research.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.