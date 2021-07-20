Brother Roy B. Revels departed his earthly home on June 13, 2021, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Roy was born on February 24, 1943, in Waldo to Christine Foster and John B. Revels.
Roy graduated from Columbia High School in 1963. After graduation he served in the United States Army for two years. Upon discharge, he returned to Magnolia and began working at Firestone (Amfuel) and retired after 39 years. During this time, he studied television electrical repair through DeVry Institute Correspondence.
Roy was a member of Trinity C.M.E Church, serving as an usher until his health declined.
Roy married Octavia Reed on March 24, 1967, and five children were born to this union. During this union he was coined the name of “Uncle Raw” by some special nieces. Roy was known for his quiet and laid-back spirit. He loved to laugh and joke with everyone.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Christine Foster, John B. Revels, and Minnie Revels; daughter, Brenda Michelle Revels; three brothers; and one sister.
Roy leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Octavia; four children, Charles (Shonda) of Magnolia, Tina (Kenny) Johnson of Brandon, MS; Tracy (Nadine) of Denver, CO, Roy Jr. (Angela) of TexARKana; two brothers, Paul Ray of Stamps and Austin (Marilyn) of Denver, CO; four sisters, Dorothy Gordon of Southhaven, MS, Pauline Revels of Lincoln, AL, Rosemary (Tommy) Henry of Stamps and Kathy (Bill) McNeil of Lewisville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and 1 great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at West Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attended visitation and services.
