Robert L. Carrell Jr., 83, of Taylor passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
Robert was born on October 2, 1939, in Uvalde, TX to the late Robert Lee Carrell Sr. and Nellie Ruth (Nelson) Carrell. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-65. He worked as a draftsman and retired after 25+ years for SMI (CMC) Steel in Sequin, TX. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed buying all makes and models of Dodge vehicles.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
He is survived by Judy (whom he called his daughter) and Eric Talley of New Hope, and their children, who knew him as “Uncle Bob,” Austin Talley, Caleb Dunn (Lanie), Jared Dunn (Kathy-Ann), Haden Talley (Paige), and Emily Talley; special caregiver and friend, Stephanie Talley of Shongaloo, LA; longtime friends and neighbors, Jeanine Simmons and Crystal Laubach of New Braunfels, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with Jason Talley officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.