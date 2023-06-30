Robert Kenneth Dixon, 33, of Rogers, formerly of the Mount Vernon community, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.
Robert was born February 13, 1990 in Magnolia. He was a 2008 graduate of Magnolia High School, graduated from Southern Arkansas University with a degree in business administration and marketing, and was a senior corporate financial analyst for Verizon Corporation, and a member of New Life Church in Fayetteville.
Robert loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching movies, and spending time and vacationing with family and friends, and his four-legged best friend Finn.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Dixon.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Cindy Dixon; twin brother, James Dixon and wife Ashton and their son Rory Dixon; sister, Ashley Talley and husband Daniel and their children Dixon and Denton Talley, all of the Mount Vernon community; paternal grandfather, Kenneth Dixon of Magnolia; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Joyce Hanson of Mount Vernon community; uncles, Mark Dixon and wife Lisa of Bullard, TX and their children, John and Lyndsey Dixon of Huntsville, AL and Claire Dixon of Bullard, TX, and Chuck Hanson and wife Michelle of Mount Vernon community and their daughter, Haley Hanson of Conway; and special ICU nurse Savanah Mathews for her loving and compassionate care given to Robert.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be James Dixon, Daniel Talley, Wes Wyrick, Seth Wyrick, Tyler Hunter and Dan Forte.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Robert Dixon Kind Heart Foundation, C/O Peoples Bank, P.O. Box 340, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
The family asks that you join them in wearing bright cheerful clothing to Robert’s celebration.