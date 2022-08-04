Carl David Hackworth, 67, of Emerson passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Carl was born on July 13, 1955 to the late John Carl Hackworth and Helen Irene (Vandergriff) Shaffer. He was employed as a pumper for Jeems Bayou Production Company in Oil City, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma (Melton) Hackworth; and daughter, Pam Smith.
Carl is survived by his children, Lisa Hodges (Casey) and Casey Hackworth of Emerson, Cody Hackworth of Waldo, and Sandra McManus (Lynn) of Cabot; grandchildren, Stormy Hackworth of Shreveport, LA, Jodi Hammond of Camden, Danielle Smith of Emerson, Brittany McManus of Little Rock, Ashley McManus of Ward, Tiffany McManus of Emerson, and Justin McManus of Cabot; great-grandchildren, Alexxuss Eures, Nikki McManus, Giovanni McManus, Arora McManus, (twins) Addie and Maddie McManus, Zoe McManus, Amirah Cooper, Skyleigh Cooper; adopted brother, William Berry, and his son, William D.J. Berry of Magnolia; siblings, Brenda Hackworth, Linda Cloud, Jena Penn and Danny Hackworth of Pocahontas; and a host of extended family and friends.
A private service of remembrance for family and close friends will be held at the family home.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.